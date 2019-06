David Harte hopes to continue a "golden era" for Irish hockey when the men's team compete in the FIH Series Finals in France.

The goalkeeper was key in Ireland reaching the 2016 Olympics for the first time since 1908, while the women's side won silver at the 2018 World Cup.

Ireland are the highest ranked team in the Series, which starts the qualification process for Tokyo 2020, and they open against Scotland on Saturday.