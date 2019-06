Ireland face the Czech Republic in the FIH Series semi-final at Banbridge on Saturday knowing victory will secure them a place in the Olympic qualifiers later this year.

The Irish have already defeated the Czechs 8-1 in the tournament but Ayeisha McFerran and Gillian Pinder insists the hosts will not be complacent in Saturday's big game.

The match will be live on the BBC Sport NI website from 13:15 BST.