Chloe Brown calls on Ireland to finish the FIH Series in a positive manner to prove they are capable of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The World Cup finalists secured a spot in Olympic qualification with a 4-0 win over Czech Republic in the semi-finals and will face Korea in the final of the FIH tournament tomorrow.

Brown featured for the first time in the tournament on Saturday having been drafted following an injury sustained by Megan Frazer.