Ireland secure an Olympic qualifier spot by reaching the FIH Series final in Banbridge with a comfortable 4-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Shirley McCay and Zoe Wilson gave Ireland a first-half lead from two penalty corners as torrential rain hampered the quality of the game.

The hosts then had to wait until the final 15 minutes before they grabbed their next goal, with Sarah Hawkshaw tapping home before top scorer Anna O'Flanagan rounded out the win.