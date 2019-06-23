Veteran defender John Jackson says that Ireland can take plenty of positives from their performances at the FIH International Series.

Alexander Cox's side secured a place in the Olympic play-offs for later this year but were beaten 3-1 by tournament hosts France in the final on Sunday.

"We've learned some really big lessons, which should hold us in good stead going forward into what is still a really important summer for us with the Europeans and then, all going well, an Olympic qualifier, hopefully at home," said Jackson.