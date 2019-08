Dublin boss Jim Gavin believes Sunday's Super 8s game against Tyrone in Omagh will continue a run of dramatic games between the sides.

Both teams have already qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he is likely to rest a number of players.

Gavin and Harte also gave their thoughts on Diarmuid Connolly's return to the Dublin panel.

