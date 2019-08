Ireland's Shane O'Donoghue says that the Netherlands "caught us cold" after a fast start helps the Dutch to a 5-1 victory in their opening European Championship Pool B encounter.

The Netherlands scored three goals in the opening eight minutes in Antwerp, with Ireland's sole goal coming from O'Donoghue's penalty corner.

Scotland, who lost 9-0 to Germany, are Ireland's next opponents on Sunday before rounding out their pool games on Tuesday against the Germans.