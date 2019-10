Ireland are one second away from Olympic qualification but a last-gasp penalty decision forces the game to go to a shootout against Canada, which the visitors duly lose.

Lee Cole was adjudged to have brought down Lee Wallace with video umpire Diego Barabas awarding a penalty stroke.

Canada captain Scott Tupper converted, which meant the game went to penalties and the hosts won in sudden death to book their spot at the Olympics and leave Ireland distraught.