Ireland captain Jonathan Bell says the International Hockey Federation have "a duty" to apologise, clarify or design a route map to ensure the circumstances surrounding the country's controversial Olympic play-off defeat do not happen again.

The Irish were one second away from qualifying for the Tokyo games in Vancouver when Canada were awarded a penalty stroke which they converted before winning a sudden death shootout.

Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty said the squad have gone through a spectrum of emotions ranging from elation, confusion, anger, disappointment and tears since Sunday's controversial defeat in Vancouver.