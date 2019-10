Ireland hockey stalwart Shirley McCay discusses her football beginnings, glittering hockey career and Olympic dream as she prepares to win her 300th cap.

The Tyrone native, Ireland's most-capped sportswoman, is set to reach the landmark in Saturday night's Olympic qualifier against Canada in Dublin.

"I think it's a bit surreal when you sit down and think about it," said McCay. "It's a great achievement and something I'm very proud of, I know how much work I put into it so it's a proud time."