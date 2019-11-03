'Don't drink and teach!'

Great Britain hockey player Leah Wilkinson tells BBC Sport Wales why her celebrations will be cut short after helping GB qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

Wilkinson, 32, is a history teacher and will return to her school in Surrey on Monday morning.

She was part of the GB women's side who overcame Chile to secure their spot in Tokyo, after only making her debut a month ago.

The Wales captain continued to teach while training with GB and says it was good the play-off matches - which GB won 5-1 on aggregate - took place in her half-term holiday.