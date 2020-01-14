Bell calls on FIH to review 'flawed' video referral system

Ireland captain Jonny Bell calls on the International Hockey Federation to review the "flawed" video referral system currently in place for international hockey matches.

Bell's side missed out on a place at the 2020 Olympics when a video umpire awarded Canada a penalty stroke with one second remaining of their play-off for the Tokyo Games, with the hosts scoring the stroke and winning the two-legged play-off in the shoot-out that followed.

Hockey Ireland have since sought answers from the sport's world governing body as to the technology available for video referrals, but said on Tuesday that the FIH's response was not adequate.