Re-live Ireland's path to the 2018 Hockey World Cup final with BBC Sport NI's documentary, Live Like Legends.

The story, which is told by the players and originally aired in December 2018, follows Ireland's journey against the odds to the World Cup final in England in the summer of 2018.

There is an additional 10 minutes of footage, which includes Ireland's dramatic shootout victory over Canada in Dublin in November, a win which secured Ireland's spot at the now postponed Olympics in Tokyo.