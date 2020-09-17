Pegasus and Lisnagarvey gear up for Irish Senior Cup deciders

Pegasus and Lisnagarvey will attempt an Ulster 'double' when they line-up in their respective Irish Senior Cup Finals on Saturday, with both sides facing UCD.

Lisnagarvey beat Glenanne 4-0 in the men's semi-finals two weeks ago as hockey resumed after a six months hiatus and will be favourites, with home advantage at Comber Road, to win a trophy they haven't lifted since 2005.

UCD and Pegasus have been waiting 11 months to play the women's final, which was postponed from March, with the semis having taken place last October.