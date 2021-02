Rani Rampal is India captain and considered among the best women players in the world.

Her goal against the United States in November 2019 played a pivotal role in securing a berth for the team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year nominee speaks of her pride at representing over a billion Indians as they aim to bring home an Olympic medal.

Reporter: Imran Qureshi. Editor: Sumit Vaid. Producer: Suryanshi Pandey.