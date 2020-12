Ireland women's hockey captain Katie Mullan says the squad "is in a really good place" ahead of a scheduled 2021 season which includes the Olympic Games and the European Championships.

"Everyone is buzzing, we are going from strength to strength and we have good depth in the squad," said Mullan after completing another of the squad's training blocs.

"We must peak for the Europeans first in the build-up to Tokyo and then a couple of weeks later for the Olympics," she added.