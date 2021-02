Olympic hockey gold medallists Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh speak to Clare Balding about changing attitudes towards LGBT+ athletes.

Watch The Sporting L Word on the BBC News Channel on Saturday, 27 February (00:30 GMT and 14:30 GMT), Sunday, 28 February (10:30 GMT) and Thursday, 4 March (01:30 GMT).

READ MORE: The best of BBC Sport during LGBT+ History Month

Listen to the LGBT Sport Podcast