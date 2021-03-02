Ireland captain Katie Mullan is relishing the prospect of the three-match series against Olympic champions Great Britain in Belfast later this month which will be live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

"Since I've been involved in the team, GB have never come over to play us so that's massive too," said Mullan of the games which will take place on 13, 14 and 16 March at Queen's University playing fields.

With spectators unable to attend because of the continuing Covid-19 regulations, the Ireland skipper says she is delighted supporters will be able to watch the games on the BBC platforms.