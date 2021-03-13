BBC Sport

Highlights: Olympic champions Great Britain beat Ireland 2-1 in series opener

Olympic champions Great Britain fight back from conceding an early goal to beat Ireland 2-1 in the opening game of the three-match series in Belfast.

Roisin Upton put the hosts ahead with a seventh-minute penalty stroke but impressive Lily Owsley levelled just after half-time with Sarah Robertson hitting the winner early in the final quarter.

The sides will meet again at Queen's University on Sunday before Tuesday's concluding match in the series.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Hockey