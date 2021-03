The three-match series between Ireland and Great Britain ends level after the sides draw 1-1 in their final encounter at Queen's University on Tuesday.

Roisin Upton's penalty stroke put the hosts in front but Izzy Petter's late equaliser earned Great Britain a 1-1 draw.

Great Britain had won Saturday's opener 2-1 in Belfast, before Ireland responded with a victory by the same scoreline the following day.