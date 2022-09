Wales hockey co-captain Rupert Shipperley says an England-Wales World Cup in 2026 would be 'massive' for the sport.

The two nations have submitted a joint bid for the men's event, with the semi-finals and finals due to be played on a temporary pitch at the 62,000-capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will announce the host, or hosts, in November.