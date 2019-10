BBC pundit and former Grand National winner Mick Fitzgerald tips On His Own to win this year's race at Aintree.

Fitzgerald, winner on Rough Quest in 1996, also believes Sea Bass is a good outside bet, opening up the possibility of the first female jockey winning the race.

There have been changes made to some of the fences at Aintree this year and Fitzgerald says that anything done to improve safety is a good thing, although he is not sure how effective the changes will be.