Winning trainer Paul Nicholls wants focus to be on the good points of the Grand National instead of the negatives, following the deaths of two horses in this year's race.

Mr Nicholls told BBC Radio 5 live Breakfast that it was "a fantastic race won by a fantastic horse given a brilliant ride" and has also clarified his calls for critics of the race to "grow up", following comments he made on Saturday.

According to Pete was one of two horses to die and his owner Peter Nelson told 5 live: "I would have to think hard about running another horse" in the National.

You can listen to other BBC Radio 5 live interviews by visiting the Best Bits page.