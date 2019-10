BBC Radio 5 live commentator John Hunt describes the final stages, with a 60,000 crowd cheering in the background, as the Queen's horse Estimate wins a historic Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

It is the first time in the race's 207-year history that it has been won by a reigning monarch.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old filly held off the challenge of Simenon over the final furlong.