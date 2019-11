BBC Sport looks back at AP McCoy's achievements in 2010, the year he finally won the Grand National and also became BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

McCoy, champion rider 20 times, is the only jump jockey to have ridden more than 4,000 winners.

Fellow jockeys Frankie Dettori and Ruby Walsh describe the 40-year-old Antrim man as "superhuman" and as a "supernatural sportsman" respectively.

