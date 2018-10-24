Newcastle Racecourse executive director David Williamson tells BBC Look North that plans to install floodlights and an all-weather racing surface will help raise the profile of the city as it will be the only course of its kind in northern England.

Currently, there are four all-weather courses in England - at Kempton, Lingfield, Southwell and Wolverhampton. The latter is currently the most northerly.

Arena Racing, owner of Newcastle Racecourse, announced its plans last week and hopes to have the changes implemented for the 2015 season.