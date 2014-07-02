Moore is best in world - Stoute

Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute tells BBC Radio Cambridgeshire that there is no better jockey in the world than Ryan Moore.

Three-time champion jockey Moore, 30, secured four wins for Stoute at Royal Ascot last month.

Moore has also ridden a string of winners at top-class international races in the last year, including Dank and Magician at the Breeders' Cup, Joshua Tree in Canada and Gentildonna in the Japan Cup.

Meanwhile, Stoute, 68, has played down his chances of claiming an 11th champion trainer title.