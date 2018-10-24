Worcestershire-based Dr Richard Newland, trainer of Grand National-winning Pineau De Re, will not consider operating full-time, to avoid too much stress.

By contrast, across the border in Gloucestershire, Jonjo O'Neill, the UK's current leading trainer over jumps, is aiming simply to become the champion trainer.

So what motivates people to take on the long hours of running a racing stable?

In the first of a week-long series on the state of modern-day horse racing, BBC Sport's Dan Pallett has been to meet three Midlands trainers united by their love of the sport and the desire to train winners.