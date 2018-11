Teenage jockey Evan Daly was lucky to escape serious injury as he obliviously jogged around a course as racehorses sped towards him at Navan, Republic of Ireland.

Daly, 18, who was riding later in the meeting, initially did not hear the horses approaching in a novice hurdle race as he was listening to music on his earphones, and had to swerve to the right at the last minute.

The jockey was cautioned by stewards at the course.

Pictures from At The Races

