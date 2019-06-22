Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Horse Racing
Results
Calendar
Dadoozart wins the Ulster Derby
22 Jun 2019
22 Jun 2019
From the section
Horse Racing
Dadoozdart gets the better of King's Vow in a tight Ulster Derby at Down Royal.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Bumrah's double-wicket maiden puts India on top against Afghanistan
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
Williamson hits century but Latham falls as NZ push past 200 against West Indies - clips, radio & text
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cricket
Watch: Fifa Women's World Cup - Germany face Nigeria in first last-16 tie
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Hamilton takes French Grand Prix pole
50m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Formula 1
Watch: Auger-Alisassime v Lopez in Queen's semi-finals
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Tennis
Video
'He can laugh, but everyone's laughing at him!' Watch Brathwaite's fielding fail
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Cricket