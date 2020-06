Bargoed-born jockey David Probert rode his 1,000th winner at Lingfield this week and says he always dreamed of achieving the milestone.

With strict social distancing measures in place, Probert may not have passed the finishing post to the cheer of race goers, but says “even after a thousand wins, each one feels like the first.”

Horseracing returned to Great Britain on 1 June, the first sport to do so behind closed doors following the coronavirus lockdown.