The ongoing suspension of point-to-point horse racing is "dramatically impacting" the entire industry, a leading expert has told BBC Sport NI.

Point-to-point, national hunt's little brother and biggest supplier, has been delisted as an elite sport by the Irish government.

As a consequence, racing commentator Richard Pugh has cautioned that sales are slowing up, the equine production line is backing up and animal welfare issues are beginning to bubble up.