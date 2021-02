Conditional jockey Hugh Morgan rides his mount Young Dev to an unlikely victory at Navan despite losing a iron after the first of the 17 fences on the three-mile course.

The Kilkenny jockey steered his mount to victory in the Racing Again March 6th Handicap Steeplechase at the Irish course.

Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh described the feat as "horsemanship at its absolute best" and awarded Morgan "110 out of 10" for what is being hailed as the ride of the season.