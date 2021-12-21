Omicron: Chepstow boss Phil Bell concerned over lost Welsh Grand National revenue
Chepstow Racecourse executive director Phil Bell says the Welsh government's decision to ban spectators from sporting events because of Covid concerns is a huge blow ahead of the Welsh Grand National.
Six thousand tickets had been sold for the 27 December event and while Bell is confident that their share of a £3m support fund will cover costs, he hopes there could also be some recompense for the revenue lost from the year's biggest money-spinner.