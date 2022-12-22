Horse trainers have faced challenging conditions due to the weather in the run up to races this Christmas.

It is a crucial time in the jump racing season and Boxing Day is a popular day for meetings with a number of fixtures scheduled around the UK.

"It's our busiest time of year," Jenny Louise Gordon from Morestead Stables told BBC South Today.

"A number of races have been cancelled but we've got a lot of horses ready to run."

Many areas of the UK were hit with a cold-snap in mid-December with temperatures dropping close to freezing for more than a week.

It made training horses particularly hard and it's had an impact on the the festive jump racing calendar too.

"It's not great when meets get cancelled and it causes us some problems," added Gordon.

"Sometimes it means the horses don't do their full work but on the plus side it means they've had a little break as well.

"A big challenge is keeping the gallop unfrozen which means going up and down on the quad a lot and that is a really cold job.

Morestead Stables, near Winchester, expect to be racing more than a dozen horses at three jump meetings in Kempton, Fontwell and Wincanton on Boxing Day.

Its staff have been doing all they can to help prepare the horses despite the up-and-down weather interrupting their regular training schedule.