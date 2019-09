Edinburgh Capitals player Joe Grimaldi spears Nottingham Panthers' Max Parent with his stick and throws his helmet at him during an Elite League match between the two sides on 3 January.

Grimaldi received an 18-game ban from the Elite League department of player safety for the incident during the Capitals' 6-1 defeat.

Grimaldi was also sacked by the club as a result of the incident.

Pictures courtesy of panthers.co.uk

