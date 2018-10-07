Belfast Giants forward Patrick Dwyer scores an audacious 'goal' by backing into the Milton Keynes Lightning net with the puck stuck in his kit, but the referee rules the play dead.

"The puck got stuck in my pants and once I realised it was there I just backed into net to see if it would work but unfortunately they didn't count it as a goal," said Dwyer.

The referee took a few moments before making his decision on the incident, which happened during the Giants' 7-0 hammering of the Lightning in Belfast on Saturday evening.