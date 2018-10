Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says it was only a matter of time before his side turned their disappointing start to the season around.

The Giants sat in 11th place in the Elite League standings little under a week ago, but eight points in six days have witnessed a rise up to second place in the table.

Forward Josh Roach believes the Giants were playing well prior to the turnaround in results, although he admitted their early-season form was frustrating.