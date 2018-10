Belfast Giants extended their winning run to six matches with an 6-1 hammering of league leaders Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena.

The Giants were 1-0 down to an Alex Guptill goal at the end of the first period, but four goals in the second period paved the way for victory.

Kendall McFaull, Blair Riley, Darcy Murphy, Josh Roach, Hunter Bishop and Lewis Hook were the home goalscorers.