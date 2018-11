Belfast Giants progress to the Continental Cup final despite going down 4-2 to Polish side GKS Katowice in the final game of the semi-final tournament.

The Giants, Katowice and Medvascek Zagreb all finished with two wins each, with the Croatians missing out on goal difference and Belfast finishing top.

NK Gomel of Belarus and Kazakhstan team Arlan Kokshetau qualified from the second semi-final group, with the final to take place in mid-January.