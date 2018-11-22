Highlights: Cardiff Devils 3-2 Fife Flyers

Watch highlights from the Elite League as Cardiff Devils beat Fife Flyers 3-2 at Ice Arena Wales.

Top videos

Top Stories

Meg Lanning of Australia
Kubica
  • From the section Formula 1
Claude Puel
  • From the section Football
Max Verstappen
  • From the section Formula 1
Joe Schmidt
Ashley Watson
Video
  • From the section News