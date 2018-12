Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his side did not make the most of their opportunities during their shootout defeat by Manchester Storm.

The Giants twice came from behind to force overtime but the visitors won the shootout 2-0 with the two sides set to meet again on Saturday night.

"We've got to be smart defensively in overtime. You can't just cheat and try to win the game, there's five minutes to be played," said Keefe.