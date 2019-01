Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe says his side "have to be dialed in for the long haul" as they continue their challenge for the Elite League title in the second half of the season.

The Giants currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Cardiff Devils and Keefe has called on his side to find consistency.

Keefe hopes his side can "build it up one game at a time" and look to win the league outright for the first time in five years.