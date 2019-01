Belfast Giants forward Colin Shields is set to break the side's all-time appearance record in Saturday's Elite League game against the Sheffield Steelers.

Shields, who first played for the Giants in 2005, is hoping to make his 585th in Teal after recovering from an eye injury.

Graeme Walton currently holds the record and Shields can overtake the Northern Irishman's record in the first of a double-header against former side Sheffield.