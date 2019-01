Belfast Giants coach Adam Keefe says his side reaped the rewards for their dominance of possession in their 5-0 win over Belorussian side HK Gomel on Friday night.

The victory ensured the Giants got their Continental Cup campaign off to a winning start at the SSE Arena,

David Rutherford, Patrick Dwyer, Darcy Murphy, Colin Shields and Chris Higgins were their scorers.

The Belfast side are aiming for a first-ever European trophy.