Curtis Leonard says winning the Continental Cup trophy on home ice would be "pretty special" after the Belfast Giants set up a winner-takes-all decider with Arlan Kokshetau of Kazakhstan.

Leonard scored the Giants' third goal 15 seconds into the final period as the Giants overcame Polish side GKS Katowice 4-2.

Darcy Murphy netted twice while Dustin Johner was also on target as the Giants secured a final spot against the pre-tournament favourites.