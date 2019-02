Veteran netminder Stephen Murphy celebrates his Belfast Giants career with a testimonial match at the SSE Arena on Tuesday.

The Scot, who is now in his tenth season with the Giants, was the first British-born netminder to start for an Elite League team and helped his side to league titles in 2012 and 2014.

The game on Tuesday will feature a combination of the current Giants squad and a host of returning legends, including Paxton Schulte, Kevin Saurette and Even Cheverie.