Belfast Giants record a 4-1 home victory over Coventry Blaze to move to within two points of Cardiff Devils at the top of the Elite League table.

In their first match since winning the Challenge Cup for the second year in a row, Blair Riley and Darcy Murphy scored for the Giants in the opening period before Ross Venus pulled one back for Coventry.

Jordan Smotherman and Kyle Baun hit the target late on to complete the win and keep the pressure on the reigning champions at the league summit.