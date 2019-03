Belfast Giants forward Colin Shields, the team's all-time leader in points and appearances, is retiring from the sport at the end of this season.

The 39-year-old, who first signed for the Giants in 2005, has won two Elite League titles along with three Challenge Cup triumphs, a Play-Off win and a Knockout Cup success.

Glasgow-born Shields has played 611 games for the Giants with 245 goals, 390 assists for 636 points while he is also the all-time leading goalscorer for Great Britain.