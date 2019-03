Cardiff Devils netminder Ben Bowns registered his 29th shut out in five years to set a new club record in the 4-0 win against Manchester Storm.

It was Bown's ninth clean sheet of the season, his fifth in March and his fourth in a row at home and saw him overtake Stevie Lyle's tally of 28.

Devils can clinch a third consecutive Elite League title by beating MK Lightning on 30 March and Coventry Blaze the following day.